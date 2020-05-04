Two men charged in 2016 fatal shooting at Plaza area parking garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City men are facing charges in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting in a parking garage near the Plaza.

Marquis Henderson and Travon Cross are both charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Kansas City police responded to a shooting call at a parking garage at 48th and Main Street, near the Plaza Library.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Ahkeem Hobby, dead from gunshot wounds.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed a Toyota Camry at the scene, which was linked to Travon Cross by rental records.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a gun inside the Camry, which was parked at Cross’ home.

Marquis Henderson allegedly told police he shot the victim after they agreed to meet for a drug deal at the parking garage.

Henderson claimed that the victim pulled out a gun and tried to rob Cross, when he began shooting to defend Cross.

Both defendants are being held on $150,000 bond.