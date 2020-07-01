Two men charged in connection to Raytown shooting that killed teen

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City man and a Grandview man have been charged in connection with the shootings that left one person injured and took the life of a 15-year-old in Raytown Tuesday night.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Michael F. Richardson with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sean Hill Jr., 22, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police responded Tuesday night to E. 62nd and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported shooting and found a deceased 15-year-old victim in the parking lot.

A second victim was found at the Raytown Plaza Laundromat with an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm. Seven people were soon found in a nearby vacant building. Video surveillance showed that three of them had tampered with evidence at the scene prior to police arriving there.

Richardson, who was among those in the vacant building, told police detectives that he fired a weapon. Hill also acknowledged he had a gun and when asked about the shooting stated, “Don’t y’all shoot at …when they shoot at y’all? Ain’t that how it’s supposed to go?”

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Prosecutors have requested $100,000 bonds for both suspects.