Two men dead, woman fighting for her life after shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and a third is fighting for her life after a shooting early Monday morning, police said.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. someone called police to report a shooting near 99th and Walnut in South Kansas City.

When officers arrived, they found the first victim, who was a man, dead inside a building.

The second victim, also a man, was driven to the hospital by a private citizen. That victim died at the hospital, police said.

The third shooting victim is a woman, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently fighting for her life.

Detectives were able to talk to the only surviving victim and think they have a good idea of who they are looking for.

Sgt. Jake Becchina told FOX4 they believe this was an argument that escalated for some reason.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.