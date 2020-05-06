Two men shot and killed just blocks apart early Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Two men are dead and a third is in custody after a night of violence on Kansas City streets.

Just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the Quick Shop off Hardesty and Winner on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male outside, suffering from an apparent gunshot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately ten minutes later, officers got another shooting call a couple of blocks away between Winner and East 12th Street. When police got to this location, they found a second man dead inside an apartment.

Police took one person into custody and are questioning the person right now about both homicides, which they believe are related.

This has been a challenging night for these homicide detectives who earlier were on the scene of a police shooting, where an Independence officer chased a burglary suspect into Kansas City and ended up shooting and killing him.

Anyone with information please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.