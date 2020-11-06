Two men run into burning south KC apartment building, saving countless veterans’ lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day of volunteering at the Veteran’s Community Project turned into one Rasheed Hobbs and Marquise Paige will never forget.

“We seen smoke coming from one of the buildings across the street,” Hobbs said. “We didn’t see anyone coming out, so we decided to go in there and knock on some doors to just make sure everyone could get out safe.”

Countless veterans live at the Legacy Apartment Complex in South Kansas City. Thanks to the heroic actions of Hobbs, Paige and others, everyone got out of the building safely.

“At first we were like, ‘Should we do this?’ and then we was like, ‘Well if we was inside, we would want people to help us,’” Paige said.

Paige said they tried putting out the fire with an extinguisher before firefighter’s arrived, but it was too much to handle. They were able to knock on doors on the top floor to alert residents of the fire.

“It was kind of like a fight or flight type of thing, so we kind of just went with it. It was just our instinct,” Hobbs said.

A reaction to a gut feeling that possibly saved several lives.