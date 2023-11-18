KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just after midnight Saturday morning Kansas City, Kansas police were called to a shooting that left a man dead and another fighting for his life not far from the Kansas/Missouri border.

According to police, when they arrived they found a man was found dead in a parking lot from gunshots. A second man was also there and taken to a hospital for “life-threatening” gunshot wounds.

This occurred south of the Missouri River in the area of N. 18th Street and Highway 5.

This homicide is still under investigation and the KCK Police Departemnt is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and could qualify for cash reward, according to the department’s news release.