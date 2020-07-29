Two meteor showers peak Tuesday night — here’s the best time for viewing

Two meteor showers will light up the sky this week, peaking Tuesday night into the predawn hours Wednesday.

The best way to see the showers is to find a dark location away from city lights, wait until the moon sets and then just look up to catch the show.

The moon and city lights will limit viewing early in the night as the light from both will contaminate the night sky. The moon is currently at its waxing gibbous phase.

Both of these showers are at peak Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to sister station WKBN.

The Alpha Capricornids are active from July 3 and last through August 15. Tuesday night is the peak with around 5 meteors per hour. They are streaking through Earth’s atmosphere at around 15 miles per second.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are active from July 12 through August 23. They will peak with around 20 meteors per hour, rocketing through the sky at around 26 miles per second.

The best viewing is late Tuesday night, after midnight and through the early morning hours. According to NASA, the best viewing locations are in the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere. The Alpha Capricornids will be just as visible in either hemisphere.

If you miss them Tuesday night, you can still catch the showers through early to mid-August, they just won’t be at their peak.