Two metro businesses hit by thieves, hope surveillance footage will help catch suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two local business owners are hoping surveillance video can help catch the thieves in their burglary cases.

Surveillance video from inside Vision Source Eyecare on Walnut Street shows a man appearing to put frames in his overalls at least twice. His friend works as a distraction for the person at the desk.

In all, owner Ryan Powell said the duo made off with about $1,000 in expensive frames.

“These days, it’s really more frustrating than it has ever been because we’re trying to do all these other things to keep our business going and see patients and stay healthy,” Powell said.

But Powell said when they came back Friday, it was a different story.

Since they’re only allowing certain people inside due to COVID-19, the store manager stopped the men at the door. She believed they were the same suspects.

“She had no hesitation about letting them know that she wasn’t going to allow them to come in that day,” Powell said.

The manager was able to follow them and get their vehicle information.

Right now, Kansas City police are investigating. They did confirm these men appear to match the description of the suspects.

About 20 minutes away in Raytown, two thieves used a brick to bust their way into Damaris Glam Boutique on Monday.

A third woman appeared to keep watch outside before the suspects left in a dark van and a lighter-colored SUV.

Damaris Hernandez just opened the boutique in June. She said she suffered $8,000 in damage and losses.

“This is what helps my family. This is providing food for my kids, and so taking stuff like that is taking money out of my pockets, my family’s pockets,” Hernandez said.

The two local business owners are united in their search for the thieves.

“We’re all dealing with a lot these days, and this is the last thing we want to be dealing with,” Powell said.