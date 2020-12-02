Two metro organizations gift 9 kids with new bikes just in time for Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas came early for nine metro kids this year.

“I’m just thinking about a new bike because my bike is just ruined. It’s done,” James Collins said.

Thanks to Bike Walk KC and Big Brothers Big Sisters KC, these youngsters were gifted bikes and helmets.

Ten-year-old Tashaun Robinson outgrew his old bicycle and hasn’t had a new one in three years. He says this was a sweet surprise.



“I felt very excited and I was super happy to get one,” Robinson said.

Bike Walk KC also showed the kids how to properly ride their new bikes. Big Brothers Big Sisters assisted in finding an organization to donate the bikes.

They know it means the world to the kids.



“Christmas can be a very challenging time for our families. They want to do everything for their children. So they wanted to play a small part in making this Christmas very special,” Jess Simmons said.

The youngsters say they’re not taking this for granted, and they’re grateful for the giving community.



“Thank you and make sure they have a happy Christmas,” Jamiah and James Collins said.