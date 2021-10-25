Two Missouri Lottery millionaire tickets sold in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people who bought Missouri Lottery tickets in Jackson County are now millionaires after Saturday night’s drawing.
A $2.4 million Lotto ticket with winning numbers 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29, was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Grain Valley.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Consentino’s Downtown Market in Kansas City. All 5 white-ball numbers were matched; 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63.
The winners will have 6 months to claim their prize and receive it in full or in installments, minus taxes.