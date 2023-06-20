KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more men are now facing charges after an investigation led to a former Grain Valley police officer’s arrest for child sex crimes.

A Leavenworth, Kansas, man and a Kansas City, Missouri, man are now also accused of sexually assaulting the same young girl.

On March 6, Grain Valley police requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s assistance on an investigation into a missing girl.

When the missing girl returned home, investigators learned she might have been sexually exploited by three men on separate occasions, MSHP said.

Former Grain Valley officer August Gildehaus was arrested and charged in April.

The 27-year-old is facing nine felony charges: first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and three counts of second-degree statutory rape.

August Gildehaus

According to a court documents, Gildehaus used a pseudonym while chatting with the victim on platforms like Discord and Omgele.

On Tuesday, the highway patrol announced 24-year-old Tryston Hastings of Kansas City has been charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory rape. Hastings was arrested May 24.

Antoine Richardson

Antoine Richardson of Leavenworth has also been charged with two counts of child pornography possession and two counts of second-degree statutory rape. The 24-year-old was arrested June 9.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Hastings and Richardson were not immediately available.