LOUISBURG, Kan. — Two more tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s early morning severe storms in the Kansas City area.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City confirmed Wednesday night an EF-0 struck southeast of Hillsdale in Miami County, Kansas just before 1:30 a.m.

The twister produced winds of 85 miles per hour and traveled nearly 10 miles into southeast Louisburg, Kansas.

Louisburg Cider Mill said the covered porch pulled away from it’s main building. The building also suffered roof damage and damage to its air conditioning unit.

Strong winds also blew over three outbuildings, damaged a small stage, and caused a lot of tree damage at the cider mill.

The second tornado was reported a few minutes later south of Wagstaff, Kansas and traveled just over 9.5 miles into Drexel, Kansas. This tornado was also categorized as an EF-0 and produced winds of 80 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported with either tornado.

The NWS also reports an EF-1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas and traveled into Jackson County and an EF-2 tornado caused damage in northeast Jackson County near Buckner, Missouri.