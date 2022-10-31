OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police officers Amanda Burns and Shelbe Piggie were riding around town to find the perfect trick-or-treaters.

The officers wanted to use their down time to connect with the community.

It was also a way to make sure kids were being safe.

“Whenever we’re not on calls, we are encouraged to go into the neighborhoods, not only for the safety of the kids, but to be around making sure they’re using their crosswalks,” Officer Burns said.

“We like for them to cross at street corners, but also looking for drivers speeding through neighborhood and not stopping for the kids.”



Neighbors said they enjoyed seeing the officers



“It’s really awesome,” resident Breanne Lindeman said. “I would’ve loved seeing it when I was younger. I would’ve thought it was the coolest thing, so I’m so happy the kids now can see this.”



“I just think it’s really important that they’re out there, so the kids know that they’re safe and making good choices, and it’s really good to see the police get involved with everything,” Lindeman said.



Even though Officer Burns and Piggie responded to a different call they were happy to do it.

“It’s really a good community that we work in so we’re happy for that,” said Officer Burns.