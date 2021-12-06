Two overnight shootings leave 2 injured, 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of overnight shootings in Kansas City, Missouri left at least two people dead and two people hurt.

According to police, the first of the two shootings happened on Hickman Mills Road near Longview Road in the parking lot of the Peppermint Lounge South.

When police arrived on scene they found an unresponsive man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

At about 2:40 a.m., off duty police officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Moments later, a victim ran to the officers saying he had been shot.

According to police, at around the same time, officers were called to the area of Archibald Avenue and Broadway Boulevard on reports to a separate shooting victim.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and a third shooting victim showed up to the hospital later.

One of the three male victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the two others are reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TUPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 in each case for information leading to an arrest.