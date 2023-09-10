KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a crash occurred near 17th Street and Bennington around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on a confirmed fatality collision.

Investigations revealed that a black Mazda CX5 was traveling southbound on Bennington at a very high rate of speed. A black Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 17th Street.

The Mazda failed to stop at a stop sign at 17th and Bennington, entered the intersection and hit the Toyota.

The restrained driver and the restrained rear seat juvenile passenger of the Toyota were both declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

Investigations, which include suspected impairment, are ongoing. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.