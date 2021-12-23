Two people dead in separate overnight homicides in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two overnight homicides in Kansas City that left two men dead.

The first occurred at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 2700 block of E Linwood Boulevard.

Police said when officers arrived they were told that a disturbance outside an apartment building led to the male victim being injured and cut.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were told that the suspect left the area on foot.

Hours later at about 2:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 6800 block of NE Ridgeway Avenue.

On the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that a disturbance between two men led to the shooting and the suspect left shortly after it happened.

Shortly after, KCPD officers took someone into custody for questioning a few blocks away from the scene.

At this time, the shootings are not believed to be related.

Police continue to investigate both incidents and urge anyone with additional information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in either case.