Two people died in an early morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – KCMO Police were called to investigate a one car crash near E. 155th and North Madison.

The driver of a black Infinity was eastbound on 155th Street at a very high rate of speed. The driver lost control and the car ended up running off the road, going airborne, and hitting a tree several feet in the air.

The passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, also died at the scene. The identity of the victims has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash currently.