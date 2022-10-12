Picture of a mobile home where two people and a dog died in a fire | Source: Kansas City, Kansas Fire Dept.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people died in a mobile home fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the call near South 60th Drive and Kansas Avenue around 3 p.m.

Firefighters found a man and a woman inside in home. They died at the scene. The fire department also said a dog died in the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

