Two people have died in an overnight traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound lanes of I-35 are closed this morning at I-635 after a traffic crash early Saturday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the area of I-35 and Lamar to investigate a traffic crash just after 3:0o a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash blocking the northbound lanes of I-35.

Two people died in the crash and troopers remain in the scene investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update the story as information becomes available.