Two people have died in high speed crash early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police officers were called to the area of Truman Road and Brooklyn to investigate a one vehicle traffic crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a blue Ford Mustang convertible that had run off the road and crashed into the side of a building. They found three victims in the vehicle. The driver and the rear-seat passenger died from their injuries. The front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses told police that the Mustang and a white, four-door vehicle were headed west on Truman Road at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Mustang lost control and ran off the road and hit the building.