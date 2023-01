EUDORA, Kan. —A Eudora restaurant is left picking up the pieces after a vehicle crashed into its storefront.

Eudora Police were called to Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St. Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that two of the five employees working that night were hurt in the crash, but did not provide an update on their condition. Gambino’s will be closed while repairs are made to the building.