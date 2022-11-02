KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to an area near an apartment complex near E 42nd Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two men were found at different nearby locations with gunshot wounds. One was shot in his lower body and the other was shot in the right hand.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

