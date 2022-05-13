KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Turner area that left two people, including one child, in the hospital.

Police say the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of South 50th Street.

The child, who is around 10, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition. The adult’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

KCKPD said the suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody near the 2100 block of South 49th Street at 7:41 a.m.

This is ongoing investigation and FOX4 will update this story with details as they become available.

