Two people injured following carjacking in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a carjacking in Prairie Village late Wednesday night.

According to police, four suspects displayed their handguns to the victims at Schliffke Park on Tomahawk Road and Mission Road.

One of the victim’s vehicles was taken by force and items were taken from the other victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found and recovered a short while later after the suspects crashed it and ran from the scene on foot.

The only suspect description at this time is that they were all Black males wearing all black, aged between 18 and 24.

The victims received minor injuries when struggling with the suspects when they were taking things from the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department aat 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.