Two people injured in 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue.

At about 2 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

No suspect or additional victim information is available at the time.

Police are also investigating two separate homicides Tuesday afternoon — one on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue and another at Sycamore Park near E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace. One person has died in each of these shootings.

This is a developing story; check back on FOX4 for more details.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android