LIBERTY, Mo. — Emergency responders are at a small airport near Liberty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said a single-engine airplane crashed around 11 a.m. from the Roosterville Airport. The airport is located northwest of Liberty North High School.

The sheriff’s office said two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries. The other person has minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the way to help with the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information is provided.

