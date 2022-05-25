KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department are investigating following a fire at an apartment in the city’s Historic Northeast neighborhood Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near North Lawn Avenue and Scarritt Avenue.

KCFD tells FOX4 two people were pulled out of the building.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The fire was reported to be under control just after 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.