EUDORA, Kan. —A concerned neighbor helped rescue two people from a mobile home fire in Eudora Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. fire crews were called to the 500 block of E. 10th St. for a report of a home on fire at the Grandview Mobile Home Park.

Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett said a neighbor saw the fire before firefighters arrived on scene and he helped rescue two people who were inside the home.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The incident is being investigated by the Eudora Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 will update the story as more information becomes available.