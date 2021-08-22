Two people sent to hospital after crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital after crashing on US 71 Highway near Bannister Road early Sunday morning.

According to police, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a red Ford F250 were traveling north on 71 and they both crashed into the guard rail and spun out.

The Ford came to a stop blocking both northbound lanes and the Chevrolet continued off the roadway and stopped at the entrance ramp from Bannister Road onto northbound 71 Highway.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, the driver of the Chevrolet was taken with serious injuries.