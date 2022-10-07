KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at Eisenhower Park at N. 72nd Street and Park Drive.

Two people were injured in the shooting and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

