KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries following a double shooting near Highway 169 and Northwest Englewood Road.

The scene has caused the closure of southbound Highway 169 and 68th Street. Both are now back open.

There is no suspect information available at this time. FOX4 will update with details as they become available.

