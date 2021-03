Two people taken to hospital after being pulled from house fire near 55th and Woodland Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 60-year-old woman and a child were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from a house fire.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. near 55th and Woodland Avenue.

The Kansas City Fire Department tells FOX4 each victim was found in a separate area of the home.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

