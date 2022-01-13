Two people taken to hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police are on the scene investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Shawnee, Kansas.

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near W. 51st Place and Noble Street, just east of K-7.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the two victims were taken to Overland Park Regional. One victim is reported to be in critical condition and the other is reported to be in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.