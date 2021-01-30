Two people were killed in an overnight crash near Ottawa Kansas

OTTAWA, Kans. – The Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a double fatality crash in Franklin County.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of I-35 about two miles east of Ottawa.

The driver of a 2011 Jeep Patriot was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he hit a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle head on. Both drivers died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot has been identified as Samuel Caldwell, 20, of Overland Park, Kansas. The driver of the Volkswagen has been identified as Kaitlen Riley, 19, of Concordia, Kansas. The drivers were the only ones involved in the crash.

Troopers are investigating to discover what led to the wrong way crash.