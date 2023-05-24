KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Raytown, Missouri residents plead guilty in federal court to their roles in a plot to get fraudulent PPP loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Deanna Brand waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a federal information that charges her with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In a separate but related case, 26-year-old Jason Collins pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 18, to the same offense.

Brand and Collins each admitted they were involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration from April 2021 through January 2022.

Both Brand and Collins provided their personal identification information to a co-conspirator, who then submitted fraudulent applications for PPP loans in their names.

The applications falsely claimed business income in order to receive a $20,832 loan, although neither Brand nor Collins had a business during that time, according to the Department of Justice.

Brand admitted she paid her co-conspirator $2,000, and spent the rest of the loan proceeds on personal expenses not associated with any business.

Collins admitted he paid his co-conspirator $5,000 and spent the rest of the loan proceeds on personal expenses not associated with any business.

Under the terms of their plea agreements, Brand and Collins each must pay $20,832 in restitution to the government.