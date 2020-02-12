Two Ruskin High students in custody after posting photo with airsoft gun at school, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Ruskin High School students were taken into custody Wednesday after posting a picture of themselves with a gun on social media, police say.

The Hickman Mills School District said the school was put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the photo, indicating some type of threat, was discovered.

The two students were then located and taken into police custody.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured, the district said. Kansas City police said they later learned the weapon was a BB gun.

The Hickman Mills School District later released this statement:

This afternoon, Ruskin High School was placed in lockdown after a social media post indicated there might have been a weapon on school property. District Resource Officers and Kansas City Police assisted administrators in a search of students who appeared to be in the video. During the search, administrators confiscated an air soft gun without ammunition as well as other elements of a weapon. The students in question will be held accountable in accordance with HMC-1’s disciplinary standards. We thank our students and staff for calmly following procedures and directives this afternoon to ensure everyone remained safe throughout this process. We want to assure you we take the safety and security of our students very seriously. We work closely with local law enforcement agencies to help keep our buildings safe and secure every day, and off-duty police officers work in our schools daily to help provide a safe learning environment. We also strongly encourage students and parents to alert school administration or staff if they are ever aware of any potential threats. This can be done easily and anonymously through our Quick Tip system. Links are on each school’s website and through the HMC-1 mobile app. You may also contact your school’s administration. As always, should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us during regular work hours.