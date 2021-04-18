Two seriously injured after vehicle with five teens strikes building near 27th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers were seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Kansas City.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday near 27th and Agnes.

Police said the teenage driver of a blue Chevy Cobalt with four teenage passengers was traveling east on 27th Street at a high rate of speed.

The 19-year-old driver lost control, left the roadway, striking a building on the northwest corner of the intersection, then struck a fire hydrant shearing it off at the base and then up a hill of a front yard and through a chain link fence.

A 16-year-old female passenger, who wa sitting in the left rear seat without a seatbelt, was artially ejected from the vehicle and received serious injuries.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old female, received lacerations to her face and contusions. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and other teens refused medical treatment at the scene.

