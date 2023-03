LENEXA, Kan. — Two drivers were seriously injured after a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning on westbound Interstate 435 in Lenexa.

According to the Kansas State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Buick was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-435 and collided head-on with a 2018 Volkswagen around 12:20 a.m.

Both adult drivers were taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.