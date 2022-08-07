KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue.

Around 11:30 p.m., a black Chevrolet Caprice was driving north on Troost Avenue at speeds over 100 mph and a gray Hyundai was traveling south on Troost and turning east onto 77th Street.

The Chevrolet struck the Hyundai before tearing down a 6-foot chain link fence surrounding a business.

The driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, landing on the pavement. The driver was taken to an area hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet left the scene in a private vehicle. and left the scene prior to the arrival of police or EMS. Police located them at an area hospital.

The driver received serious injuries and the passenger non-life threatening injuries.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.