KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night after losing control racing two other vehicles and reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on northbound Interstate 435 and Oldham Road.

Witnesses reported the driver of a red Volkswagen and two additional cars were racing north on I-435 and were weaving in and out of traffic until the Volkswagen lost control and went off the road into the median, flying over the overpass onto Oldham Road below, according to police.

The vehicle landed front-end first then fell onto its side.

Passing motorist stopped to help and flipped the vehicle back onto its wheels, police said.

KCPD said the driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, who were both wearing seatbelts, were removed and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the drivers of a silver Sedan and tan Sedan, that were racing the Volkswagen, continued on north on I-435.