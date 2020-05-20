Two shootings in KC leave four injured, including innocent bystander

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say it appears an innocent bystander, a woman in a wheelchair, was one of three victims in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were in the area of 40th and Mill in Kansas City for an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

They saw two vehicles with the occupants shooting at each other as they drove near 40th and Pennsylvania.

Three people were shot, all of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of those victims is a woman in a wheelchair who police said doesn’t appear to be involved in the incident.

Both vehicles crashed not far away on 39th Street, and the suspects ran.

At 40th and Pennsylvania, officers found a woman in a wheelchair injured by gunfire. Police said it appears she was an unintended victim.

Officers located two other victims — one teen and one adult — near the site of the crash.

All of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said officers have caught everyone who ran from the vehicles, and they are now investigating.

KCPD is also investigating a second shooting Wednesday, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Avenida Cesar E Chavez and Belleview.

One person was shot, but details on that person’s condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.