Two shot and seriously hurt in Raytown on Saturday afternoon

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two people went to a hospital with serious injuries from a double shooting in the 6700 block of Harvard Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Raytown police say the two adults shot and hurt were found in the 9100 block of E. 63rd Street at 4:50 p.m., but investigators learned they were actually struck in the area of Harvard Avenue.

Police didn’t have any information immediately about who may have shot them. FOX4 will update this story with further details as they’re confirmed.