Two shot in area of West Bottoms haunted house Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD says two people were shot and hurt late Friday night while they were in the area of the Edge of Hell Haunted House, and went to Truman Medical Center to get treatment.

KCPD tells FOX4 that at about 11:30 p.m., the two people struck said they heard shots and saw people running from the area of 1300 W. 12th Street, the address of the haunted house. They realized they were hit and went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. Officers conducted a search of the area but didn’t locate a crime scene. No arrests have been announced, and there are no current suspect descriptions.

Friday night, both the Edge of Hell and The Beast haunted houses in the West Bottoms had opening nights for the Halloween season.