Two Springfield men arrested, charged for involvement in Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Missouri brothers have turned themselves in to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after arrest warrants were issued for their roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick, both from Springfield, both surrendered to FBI agents after the warrants were issued by the U.S. Court District of Columbia.

The Quick brothers are now facing federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct, and parading and demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Federal court documents say the two voluntarily interviewed with the FBI on Jan. 21 where both admitted to going into the Capitol building. Stephen Quick said he was “ashamed” of what he had done by going inside.

They had gone to Washington D.C. for the “Stop the Steal” rally; Michael Quick told investigators he went to the Capitol to show support so Congress would investigation election irregularities.

Stephen Quick said as people moved closer to the building, a change came over the crowd. He and his brother entered through a broken window, according to charging documents.

Stephen Quick consented to having the FBI search his camera’s SD card, which contained photos and videos of inside and outside the Capitol that day. Surveillance footage also showed the two brothers in the building, court records say.

Michael Quick said he didn’t realize he was trespassing because he thought police were letting people inside, according to court documents.

The two Springfield men are the latest Kansas and Missouri residents to face charges for their involvement in the Capitol riots last month.

Earlier on Friday, William Pope from Topeka, Kansas, was arrested by FBI agents, members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Topeka police officers.

Pope has been federally charged with obstruction or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pope’s brother was arrested in Idaho last week on the same charges, the FBI said.

Federal court documents detailing the allegations against the Pope brothers have not been released at this time.

On Thursday, three Kansas City-area men were also arrested and charged in the Capitol breach.

William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe, Christopher Charles Kuehne, of Olathe and Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, were all taken into custody and are all now facing numerous charges.

Chrestman, 47, faces conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kuehne, 47, was arrested on civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Colon, 44, faces civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Investigators say video and photos show Chrestman, along with two others charged Thursday — siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold — among a large group of nationalists known as the “Proud Boys,” who investigators identify as a group that rallied attendance for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were among the first people to overpower U.S. Capitol police officers, crashing through metal barricades and advancing toward the Capitol, court records say. Officers attempted to form a line closer to the building, when the affidavit says that Chrestman yelled: “You shoot and I’ll take your f****** a** out.”

As the crowd continued to advance, investigators say they heard Chrestman on video shout, “Do you want your house back?” to which the crowd replied, “Yes!” Chrestman then shouted back: “Take it!”

He and the Konolds are accused of dismantling metal barriers before entering the Capitol.

As they continued to move into the Capitol, the Konolds, Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were seen attempting to prevent large metal doors from closing as officers attempted to secure the area.

The Konolds stopped a door with their hands; investigators say Chrestman used a wooden axe or club to stop another. Colon and Kuehne blocked one door path with a podium, and another with a chair.