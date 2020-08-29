Two St. Louis officers shot, suspect barricaded inside home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. –Two police officers were shot in the South Grand neighborhood Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

The shooting happened one block south of Tower Grove Park in the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

Two #SLMPD officers have been shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. We do not have a condition at this time.



Preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence so please avoid the area.



Information will be provided as it comes available.

Both officers have been taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time. The suspect is barricaded inside of a home in the area, and multiple streets are blocked off.

The police chief is addressing the public at SLU Hospital this evening.

FOX4 will have more information as it becomes available.