Two students arrested for threat toward Park Hill South

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — According to Park Hill South High School, two students were arrested Sunday night for threats directed toward the school.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department investigated the reports of specific and credible threats from the students and took the students into custody.

There are significant legal and criminal consequences for threatening a school, and while we cannot talk about any specific student’s discipline, we can tell you that we have policies that prohibit threats, and the consequences for any student violating these policies are very serious and could include long-term suspension or expulsion. Principal Kerrie Herren – Park Hill South

The students have not been identified and it is unclear what the exact threat consisted of.