KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services were called to a critical injury collision near East Meyer Blvd. on Sunday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that a white Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Olive at a very high rate of speed.

The Toyota crossed over Meyer Boulevard and entered the west side of the parking lot of Research Medical Center, hitting an unoccupied parked gray Hyundai Elantra.

After that, the Toyota continued northbound through the parking lot, striking an unoccupied brick storage building before coming to a rest.

The driver and front seat passenger were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. They are both in stable condition.

Investigations, which include suspected impairment, are currently ongoing.