Two suspects heading to trial for 2019 KCK bar shooting that killed four

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Following a preliminary hearing, the Wyandotte County District Court announced Tuesday it has found probable cause to bind over the two suspects connected to the 2019 shooting at Tequila Bar in Kansas City, Kansas that left four people dead and several others injured.

Both suspects, 31-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales and 25-year-old Javier Alatorre have been charged with capital murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and five counts of aggravated battery.

Additionally both suspects are individually charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Investigators say on Oct. 6, 2019, Villanueva-Morales, and Alatorre walked into the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kan., firing guns and killing four people, wounding another five.

Alatorre was captured shortly after the shooting, but it wasn’t until mid-December 2019 when Villanueva-Morales was captured in Mexico and brought back to the U.S.

Arraignment on these charges is set for December 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.