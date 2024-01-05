LATHROP, Mo. — The Clinton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a chase ended in a crash Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reports a deputy was on normal patrol on northbound Interstate 35 near Lathrop when he saw a white Chevy SUV speeding.

The suspect vehicle forced the deputy’s patrol car off the roadway and when the deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, it accelerated, crossed the median and turned south on I-35, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then crossed the median again, heading south in the northbound lanes. It then took the ramp at 116 Highway and I-35, heading east, then went north in the southbound lanes of traffic before crossing the median again going north in the northbound lanes.

The suspect vehicle then crossed the median once again, going south in the southbound lanes and reaching speeds of 115 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle then crossed the median again, struck a parked semi at a rest area before coming to a rest in a tree line.

Two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

Charges are pending at this time.