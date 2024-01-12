SPRING HILL, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a water rescue in Miami County.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. near West 215th Street and South Clare Road, near the Johnson, Miami county line, or just west of Spring Hill.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that a boat with two people were on the water when it overturned.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4, the two patients, a man and a woman, was taken to the hospital. One is reported to be in stable condition and the other is reported to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway may be closed while emergency personal remain on scene and ask that people avoid the area.

